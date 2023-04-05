Local resident arrested without incident after wielding knife and hammer
Kingston Police Services say they have arrested a 58-year-old local resident after they were seen wielding a knife and hammer. Police say on April 3rd, 2023 at approximately 12:40 p.m. officers responded to an address in the east end of the city for a report of an out-of-control individual with a knife.
Police explain that the accused was reported to be yelling, walking around stabbing walls, and threatening others in the residence. On route, officers learned the accused had stuck the knife in a wall and was now carrying a hammer.
On arrival, officers located the accused sitting on the front porch with the hammer at his feet and a healthcare worker present attempting to communicate with him. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and safely remove the hammer without incident.
As a result of the incident, the accused was arrested and transported to the police headquarters where he was held for a bail hearing. The accused was charged with uttering threats to cause death.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
