Local resident charged assaulting and threatening to kill their parent

Kingston Police Services say they have made an arrest after an altercation between a parent and child. Police say on July 29th, 2023 around 10:10 p.m. officers responded to the area of Princess Street and Mooallim Place after receiving a call regarding two individuals fighting near a bus shelter at this location.

Upon arrival, officers say they located the two individuals in question along with a motor vehicle that was pulled over to the side of the road with its four-way flashers activated. After further investigation, it was determined that, prior to exiting the vehicle, a dispute had occurred between the two individuals at which time the accused had assaulted the victim, who was their parent.

Police say it was also determined that during the assault the accused had pushed the victim's face against the inside of the vehicle door and had struck them. During this altercation, the accused had also threatened to kill the victim.

Only a few minutes later, officers arrested the 39-year-old child of the victim for the assault and threats that were being made. The accused was subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were charged and held to attend a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray