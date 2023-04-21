Local resident faces 14 charges connected to thefts from east-end retail stores

An individual from the Pembroke area is facing multiple Criminal Code (CC) charges after an investigation by members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say that officers began investigating after multiple thefts from retail stores, in the east end of Pembroke, were reported in late March 2023.

Then, on April 17th, 2023, members of OPP's Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) made an arrest in connection with this case. 47-year-old Ian Hopper was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Theft under $5000 - three counts

- Fail to comply with probation - 11 counts

OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 23rd, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray