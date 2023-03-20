Local resident loses nearly $10,000 in 'grandparent' scam

Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry say they want everyone to talk to their loved ones about a scam that continues to victimize the local senior population. Police say that specifically on March 10th, 2023 officers were made aware of a grandparent scam in which a South Dundas Township resident lost thousands of dollars.

Police say the victim was contacted by a fraudster claiming to be a police officer, demanding money for the release of her grandson from custody. Someone posing as a courier attended the residence to retrieve almost $10,000.

OPP says to talk to loved ones about this scam and the following warning signs:

- Urgency: The scammer always makes the request sound very urgent, which may cause the victim not to verify the story.

- Fear: The scammer plays on your emotions by generating a sense of fear.

- Secrecy: The scammer pleads with the victim not to tell anyone.

- Request for Money: Money can be requested by money transfer or the scammer sends someone to your home to pick up the payment.

To avoid becoming a victim, police say to check with another family member or trusted friend to verify the information before giving money or providing credit card information by phone or e-mail.

Anyone who may have been the victim of an 'emergency' scam, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray