Local senior loses $7,500 in roofing scam

Kingston Police Service is warning residents of a recent roofing scam. They say on February 28th, 2023 the victim, who was a senior residing in the 200 block of Victoria Street, was approached by a work crew who claimed to be in the area completing roofing repairs.

These individuals indicated that the victim's roof looked like it was in need of repair. The crew climbed up onto the victim's roof and proceeded to take off some of the eavestroughs. They then provided the victim with an estimate for materials and labour, totalling $7500.

The victim paid these individuals in cash after attending the bank. The elderly victim started feeling suspicious about the transaction and attempted to cancel the work order the following day. The scammer indicated that he had already ordered materials and would come by to return the victim's money at his residence on March 1st. The scammer never did return to provide a refund to the victim.

Kingston Police wish to warn other potential victims in the community of this scam and to remind members of the public to never provide full payment for an incomplete repair upfront. Adding that it is always best practice to check the references of potential repair companies, by request or online, especially when they attend a home unsolicited. Kingston Police is hoping that anyone who has had a similar incident can possibly describe the scammer, crew, or any vehicles that may have been involved.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray