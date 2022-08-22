Local singer song-writer Sierra Levesque competing to perform in Hollywood, CA.
Local rock singer/songwriter, Sierra Levesque, is looking for community support as she competes for a chance to open this year's "We Can Survive" music festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
The 17-year-old has already managed to maintain first place in several levels of voting as a part of the "Opening Act" contest and has now moved into the quarter-finals. This stage of voting will run from August 22 to September 1.
"To win the opportunity to perform at the Hollywood Bowl would mean so much to me since it is such a legendary venue. I truly appreciate all of the support that I've received from the community so far," Sierra said.
In order to help her move to the next round, you can vote for her here: https://theopenact.com/2022/sierra-levesque
Levesque is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, pianist, bassist, and drummer from Pembroke who regularly performs across the Ottawa Valley.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
