Local small businesses receive grants through Starter Company Plus program

Twelve Leeds Grenville small businesses have received grants of $5,000 each to boost their companies through the Starter Company Plus program for an investment of $60,000 into the regional economy.

The Counties explain that the businesses are from a variety of sectors, including trades, senior services and private psychotherapy, and are located throughout the region in Brockville, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, North Grenville, and Prescott.

"This is our 15th cohort of this program since 2015", said Jeanette Johnston, Small Business Development Officer with the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, Economic Development Office. "We are excited to support these 12 strong businesses in their growth and development," Ms. Johnston said. Along with the grant, the 4-month program includes one-on-one guidance from advisors and mentors in the community. They come away with a business plan and cash flow forecast as well as a foundational business education.

The program is funded through the Province of Ontario as part of the economic strategy that strengthens job creation in an innovation-driven economy. The next round of Starter Company Plus will be offered in the fall and winter of 2024. Throughout the year, Counties Small Business staff provide free consultations, tools, resources, events and workshops to support small businesses in the region.

The program participants are:

- Meredith Armstrong, St Lawrence Psychotherapy, Elizabethtown-Kitley

- Phil Audet, Arbru Solar Brewery, Front of Yonge

- Kristin Ballantine, Fancy Fox Balloons, Brockville

- Sarah Bolton, SJB Counselling, North Grenville

- Antonio Di Libero, Vero Heritage Carpentry, Prescott

- Trish Duchesne, Irish Rose Sewing Studio, Brockville

- Sheri Godfrey, Senior Transitions, Leeds and Thousand Islands

- Lesley LeClair, Engine House Yoga & Fitness, Brockville

- Sara McLean, Custom Clean Co., Elizabethtown-Kitley

- Paula Nugent, Zyla Digital, Brockville

- Katie Verhoeven, Tulip Kids, Brockville

- Scott Waldron, Gravitate Travel, North Grenville

