Local students meet Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

Students from Ms. Heather Dale's grade 5/6 class from Central Public School in Renfrew, had a unique opportunity to meet the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario at the Renfrew Public Library.

Ms. Dowdeswell was originally in Renfrew to open the second weekend of the 2023 Ontario Winter Games. She joined the young students from the Central Public School. RCDSB Director of Education, Pino Buffone, and Board Chair, Susan Humphries were also at the library where she met with the class to read a story, and answer their questions.

Students in attendance also made and presented a token of appreciation to Ms. Dowdeswell for taking the time to meet with them.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray