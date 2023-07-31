Local United Way executive director announces departure

The Executive Director of United Way Leeds & Grenville has announced her departure from the post. Representatives from the United Way say she is leaving a legacy of impact and empowerment.

Trish Buote is leaving the post, effective August 18th. In a release, the United Way explain that Buote submitted her letter of resignation last week. She has been Executive Director at the agency since April 2017, bringing more than 20 years of leadership in both not-for-profit and for-profit organizations.

She piloted the United Way through a period of transition, with the closure of the Procter and Gamble plant in Brockville, which was the largest contributor to the organization's annual fundraising goal, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of fundraising events at the same time as an increase in need due to the economic disruption and social isolation caused by the pandemic.

Despite these challenges, the organization says they continued to outperform under Buote's leadership, with the 2022 campaign raising $1,011,960, which was well above the goal of $935,000.

In addition to fundraising, Buote provided leadership as the United Way embarked on a new direction, focusing on directing funds where they can make a measurable impact. The agency is in the preliminary stages of transitioning to this "collective impact" approach.

"Although we regret her departure, Trish is leaving the United Way in a good position," Ian McFall, Board Chair, said. "She has been tireless in her efforts to make this community stronger and more resilient. Speaking on behalf of the entire board, I wish her well as she embarks on a new opportunity. She is leaving on the best of terms."

"The last six years have been among the most rewarding of my professional life," Buote said. "I got the chance to work with a great team of employees, a supportive board, and to engage with a generous and caring community in Leeds and Grenville."

The Board says they will soon determine the next steps in ensuring a transition to new leadership.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray