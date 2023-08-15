Local wanted by Kingston Police located and charged in GTA

Kingston Police Services say in August 2023 members of the local Street Crime Unit commenced an apprehension investigation to locate the whereabouts of the accused party who was currently wanted by Kingston Police for allegations of Intimate Partner Assault, assault by choking, mischief under $5000 and breach of release orders/probation.

Police explain that the accused is a habitual offender with numerous prior criminal code convictions and had been actively evading police investigators. On August 9th members ascertained a location for the accused in the Greater Toronto Area and, with the assistance of Central East R.O.P.E. (Repeat Offender Unit), located and arrested them without incident.

In a release, Kingston Police say the accused was held pending a bail hearing and is currently remanded to the supervision of The Ministry of Correctional Services Ontario.

The accused, a 40-year-old local individual, was subsequently charged by Kingston Police with assault, assault by choking, mischief under $5000, failing to comply with a release order and three counts of breach of probation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray