Local woman charged with assault, punching and kicking partner in domestic dispute
Brockville Police Services has released information on a domestic dispute that resulted in several charges being laid against a local woman. Police explain that they received the call around 11:00 p.m. pm April 21st, 2023, where they were asked to attend a residence on St. Andrew St., regarding a domestic dispute.
Information was that a male and female couple were engaged in a verbal altercation as they were walking home from dinner. The argument turned physical and the 42-year-old female assaulted her partner by punching and kicking him.
Police say the dispute continued until the couple arrived at their residence, meanwhile, the physical altercation was ongoing. The investigation determined that the female had assaulted the male. When officers attempted to speak with the male victim, she attempted to prevent police from doing so.
As a result of this, as well as the investigation, she was placed under arrest and held in custody for a bail hearing for the offences of assault and obstructing a police officer. The man involved did not seek medical attention and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
