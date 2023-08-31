Local youth entrepreneurs celebrate Summer Company Program wrap-up

This summer four young Leeds Grenville entrepreneurs graduated from the Summer Company program. Organizers explain that they experienced being their own boss and used their creativity, perseverance and community support to successfully operate their businesses.

In its 23rd year, the Summer Company program provided hands-on business training and mentoring to youth entrepreneurs. The participants received an award of up to $1,500 in early summer to help with business start-up costs. An additional $1,500 award is given upon the successful completion of their Summer Company business and proof of returning to school. The students receive education on all things small business and the opportunity to work with local mentors who provide support and advice on operating their summer business.

2023 Graduates include the following local entrepreneurs and their businesses:

Neville Klug, Nev’s Sandwiches, Leeds and the Thousand Islands; created the ultimate smoked meat and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches using locally sourced ingredients and a generous hand. He added homemade pickles and freshly squeezed lemonade to the menu. Neville will be at various markets in the fall. Neville can be reached by email at nevssandwiches05@gmail.com and by phone at 613-328-1624. He is also the recipient of the Award of Excellence and will receive an additional $250.00 for his work this summer. This award is sponsored by Kevin Savoy of ByNan Business Solutions.

Lizzy Mussett, Liz Pet Inc., Brockville; made toys and sourced accessories for dogs this summer. She provided tug toys, cooling collars, doggie massagers and more. Lizzie will continue to sell online and at local stores in the area. You can reach Lizzy by phone at 613-246- 0432 and by email at LizPetInc@gmail.com. Lizzie is returning to school in the fall and she is the Marketing Maven Award winner and will receive an additional $100.00 for her engaging marketing on social media. This award is sponsored by Mitch Beattie of Beattie Film.

Dalena Nguyen, Luforia Jewellery, Gananoque; used her creativity to make jewellery for youth and adults alike this summer. She sold at the Saturday market in Gananoque and online. Dalena is attending her first year at Concordia University this fall in Computer Science. Dalena was the winner of the Growth Award. Organizers say at the beginning of the summer Dalena expected she would sell most of her product online. She stepped out of her comfort zone to sell her product in public and interact with people in person for most of the summer. This award is sponsored by Brodie Church, of brodiechurch.com in the amount of $200.00

Sacha Yakimovich, Golden Sun Herbals, North Grenville; sold ointments this summer made from calendula flower oil. Sacha has his product in several stores in the area, including Serendipity, Brockville; Healthily Ever After, Merrickville; Saltastic, Kemptville. Sacha will continue to produce and sell his product into the fall. Sacha can be reached at info@goldensunherbals.com or 343-558-2435. Sacha is returning to North Grenville District High School in the fall for his Grade 12 year. Sacha also is winning the Resilience Award for his perseverance in spite of challenges he has had this summer. This award is sponsored by Shannon Liscumb, of CSE Consulting, in the amount of $100.00.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray