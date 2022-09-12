Local Youth Film Festival deadline approaching

MyView Youth Film Festival is back and the new fall submission deadline is fast approaching. Promoters from the festival encourage young filmmakers to get their phones out and start filming so they can submit their short films by October 1st. This creative film-making contest is open to all youth ages 10-24 that live, work, or play in Eastern Ontario.

For the theme of film projects, MyView encourages the creators to make a short video that celebrates something in their life or community; shows a solution to a problem, or showcases their opinion. Exit Realty has joined MyView this year to offer a new "My Community" prize category.

Films that are submitted could be awarded one of the following prizes:

- Best Overall Video ($1000)

- I Love My Community ($500)

- Variety of Age Category Prizes (ages 10-13, 14-17, and 18-24)

Local youth are encouraged to find inspiration in their community. Past winners have addressed a variety of topics from mental well-being and body image to the cost of post-secondary education and everything in between.

"This generation of young people have all kinds of new issues to tackle; like climate change, pandemics, and social media. Youth are extremely well informed and I look forward to seeing what they have to say!" says Rebecca Shams, Health Promoter and MyView committee member.

Judging criteria heavily favours the content of the videos over the production elements, in hopes of encouraging all eligible youth, regardless of their level of experience in filmmaking and production, to participate and share their stories.

John Barclay, MyView founder, and Producer with Triune Productions shared his excitement for this year's festival: "I'm looking forward again to seeing the creativity and imagination of young filmmakers as they communicate what's important to them," he said. "This year I'm especially eager to see entrants from more Eastern Ontario communities."

For more information on contest rules or judging criteria, or to see past year's submissions and winners, visit us on facebook @myviewfilmfest, check out www.myviewfilmfest.ca or email info@myviewfilmfest.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray