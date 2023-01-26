Local youth film festival offers over $2,000 in prizes

MyView Youth Film Festival says they are ready to launch for 2023. Kemptville's McGahey Insurance and Grenville Mutual Insurance have announced a team-up to provide the $1000 Grand Prize and a new $750 prize sponsored by Exit Realty for the best film in the "I love my community" category. This creative film-making contest is open to all youth ages 10-24 that live, work or play in Eastern Ontario.

Young people are encouraged to pick up their phones or cameras and make a short video that celebrates something in their life or community; shows a solution to a problem or showcases their opinion. The festival organizers say their thanks to McGahey Insurance, Grenville Mutual Insurance, Exit Realty and YourTV for donating prizes to the winners in the following categories:

- Best Overall Video - $1000

- I Love My Community - $750

- Age Category Prizes (10-13; 14-17; 18-24)

The deadline for video submission is May 1st and youth can submit multiple films individually or as a group. Young people are encouraged to get out into their communities to look for inspiration. Past winners have addressed a variety of topics from mental well-being and body image to the cost of post-secondary education and everything in between. "This generation of young people have all kinds of new issues to tackle; like climate change, pandemics and social media. Youth are extremely well informed and I look forward to seeing what they have to say!" says Rebecca Shams, Health Promoter and MyView committee member.

Organizers clarify that judging criteria heavily favour the content of the videos over the production elements, in hopes of encouraging all eligible youth, regardless of their level of experience in filmmaking and production, to participate and share their stories. John Barclay, MyView founder and Producer with Triune Productions, shared his excitement for this year's festival: "I'm looking forward again to seeing the creativity and imagination of young filmmakers as they communicate what's important to them," he said. "This year I'm especially eager to see entrants from more Eastern Ontario communities."

For more information on contest rules or judging criteria, or to see past year's submissions and winners, visit the group's Facebook @myviewfilmfest, check out www.myviewfilmfest.ca or email info@myviewfilmfest.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray