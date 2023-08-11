Local youth summit hosted by Planet Youth Lanark County

Planet Youth Lanark County is hosting a local Youth Summit on Wednesday, August 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Carleton Place. Organizers say the focus of the day is for youth to share their perspectives and ideas on how to create safe spaces in Lanark County where young people feel valued, respected, listened to, and be their authentic selves. The summit is open to any youth who live, work, or play in Lanark County and are entering grades 7-12 in September.

Youths must register ahead of time in order to attend. The event is facilitated by staff from the Student's Commission of Canada and supported by United Way East Ontario, the day will be full of activities, offer free food and transportation and give youth a chance to be a meaningful part of positive change in their communities. The Summit will be followed by a family and community BBQ from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. to help share the energy and ideas youth generated during the workshops. Register for the summit directly at https://PlanetYouthLanarkCountyYouthSummit.eventbrite.ca by no later than Friday, August 18th.

Organizers say the ideas and recommendations from the participants will guide crucial community-based action planning taking place this fall. Additionally, local stakeholders and decision-makers are encouraged to attend the BBQ portion so they can see and hear firsthand what local youth want and need to be valued members of the community.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray