Lock it or lose it as warm weather could cause rise in theft
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they would like to remind local residents that with warmer weather arriving, it could cause more would-be thieves to be out walking the streets looking for crimes of opportunity and an unlocked door or open window can be an invitation to thieves.
The OPP remind all vehicle owners to take the following steps to reduce their chances of victimization:
- Roll up your vehicle windows
- Lock the vehicle and pocket the keys
- Park in a well-lit area if possible
- Never leave valuables in plain view
OPP adds that locking up should also be applied to homes, garages, and sheds. Stressing that residents should "lock it or lose it".
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
