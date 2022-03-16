Long-term care homes to receive additional funding

As a part of its plan to fix long-term care, the Ontario government will be providing $673 million this year to long-term care homes across the province, in a bid to increase staffing levels, and creating more opprotunity for direct care with residents.

This includes $6,305,580 for long-term care homes in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau lakes. The government hopes to ensure long-term care residents receive, on average, four hours of direct care by 2025.

These funds will increase care for residents at:

Mapleview Lodge, in Athens, will receive up to $523,284

St. Lawrence Lodge, in Brockville, will receive up to $1,953,588

Sherwood Park Manor, in Brockville, will receive up to $933,192

Rosebridge Manor, in Jasper, will receive up to $540,732

Hilltop Manor Nursing Home, in Merrickville, will receive up to $383,748

Wellington House Nursing Home, in Prescott, will receive up to $523,284

Carveth Care Centre, in Ganonoque, will receive up to $907,020

Bayfield Manor, in Kemptville, will receive up to $436,068

Kemptville District Hospital, in Kemptville, will receive up to $104,664

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” said MPP Steve Clark “This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

Seniors entering long-term care today are older and have more complex medical needs than they did just a decade ago. The level of care residents need has increased dramatically, but the amount of care they receive each day has not.

The plan was initially rolled out in 2021, the government plans to spend $4.9 billion over four years to boost direct resident care by increasing care staff by more than 27,000 people. Hiring thousands of new employees will be made possible by annual funding increases to homes:

$270 million in 2021-22

$673 million in 2022-23

$1.25 billion in 2023-24

$1.82 billion in 2024-25

In 2021-22, the province also invested $35M to add up to 2,000 additional nursing students at publicly-assisted colleges and universities across the province