Long time supporter of PRH donates $10,000 to Black & White Gala

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is hosting the 15th annual Black & White Gala on October 15th.

Frank Carroll Financial, a long-time supporter of the Pembroke Regional Hospital, has graciously donated $10,000 to this year's event as a Gift of Humanity sponsor.

Laura Carroll of Frank Carroll Financial says, "Our hope is that we can continue to expand upon our investment in local health care and that others will continue to do so as well. We have supported the annual hospital Gala for 15 years. It is important to us because our health is the greatest asset that each of us has and we feel there is no better way to give back to our community."

The Black & White Gala is an opportunity for attendees to enjoy a catered meal from Ullrich's at the beautiful Normandy Officers' Mess while supporting the Pembroke Regional Hospital. Tickets are for sale now at www.prhfoundation.com/blackandwhite-gala/

Proceeds from the gala will support the Cancer Care Campaign, which will fund the expansions and upgrades of the chemotherapy and medial daycare units at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, improving the lives of local cancer patients and their families.

Foundation Executive Director Roger Martin adds, "Year after year, for the past 15 years, Frank Carroll Financial has supported the Gala, and we cannot thank them enough. They are a true pillar of the community, and an amazing team to partner with!"

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

