Long weekend fireworks can spook your pet: top tips to keep animals calm and safe

With the Civic holiday approaching, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is reminding families that fireworks can be frightening to animals and to take precautions to keep pets safe.

Unexpected loud noises and flashing lights can make your furry companions feel anxious, even causing them to flee and become lost.

The SPCA is offering some tips to keep animals safe and calm during firework displays that may be taking place in your neighbourhood.

Keep animals indoors during firework displays, making sure to close windows and doors. Startled animals may seek a place to hide, and if they manage to sneak outside it can be easy to lose them. If you need to take your dog outside, keep them leashed at all times to prevent bolting.

Ensure your pet wears a properly fitted collar and ID tags. Microchipping is also encouraged to help increase the likelihood of being reunited with a lost pet.

Walk your dog before it gets dark to avoid going outside once fireworks start.

Have a safe place for your fur baby to feel at ease, like a crate or other den-like enclosure in a quiet area of your home.

Block out flashing lights by keeping curtains and blinds closed, or by placing a blanket over your animal's crate.

Turn on the TV or play quiet music to help drown out the noise

Stay calm! Animals may pace around, make noise, or search for a place to hide. Let them be - remaining calm will help reassure them that there's no danger.

Even if your dog doesn't show signs of distress, resist the urge to bring them with you to watch a display. Dogs are far more sensitive to the sounds and smells produced by fireworks than we are and would be happier in the quiet of their home.



“It’s important to keep in mind, fireworks are a completely foreign experience for animals. Fireworks come without warning and can be very scary as a result,” says Amanda Eckersley, Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. “You can’t control how your neighbours choose to celebrate their holiday, but you can take steps to help ease your animal’s anxiety and ensure they have a safe and relaxing holiday, too.”

For more ways to keep animals calm and safe during firework displays, visit http://www.ontariospca.ca