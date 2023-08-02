Long-weekend traffic campaign from SD&G OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are letting drivers know that the 2023 Civic Day long weekend traffic campaign is approaching and will run from Friday, August 4th to Monday, August 7th.
Officers across Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SDG) will be focusing on the "Big Four" which include: seatbelt compliance, distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding. Additionally, officers will be enforcing the "Move over for Emergency Vehicles" legislation, which requires motorists to move over for emergency vehicles when parked on the side of the road with lights activated.
OPP says this year in East Region, there have been more than 40 fatal collisions already. They have a goal to achieve a weekend without any serious injuries or fatal accidents. SD&G OPP says they will use this campaign as a chance to not only save lives but also intensify enforcement efforts.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
