Love is more contagious: Kingston, Ont. man's t-shirt slogan catching on

KINGSTON, ONT. -- A Kingston man is trying to spread a specific message to boost spirits during the pandemic: “Love is More Contagious than COVID-19.”

Ken Foster has created t-shirts with the slogan and has been selling them, with the net proceeds going to food banks across Canada and the U.S. He says more than $1,500 has been raised in Kingston, alone.

“The expression actually originated from the idea that if a virus can take over the world in a year, then why can't something like love?” Foster said in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

The design he created shows people standing six feet apart, but still together, with a backdrop of the night sky, to symbolize that it’s always darkest before the dawn.

“It's meant to be a celebration,” said Foster. “The six characters on here represent six of my friends. My wife, me, and two other couples. And it's just it's symbolic of what we used to do together before the pandemic.”

It was created as a way to bring people together, while staying physically distant, according to Foster.

“It’s just a way of reaching out and saying we’re all going through this together,” he explained. “And if we do it in a peaceful, loving way and look for ways to support one another we can actually come out of it better than when we went in. Hopefully. Fingers crossed.”

That message has resonated with many, and has becomes a popular saying for some in the city.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the local medical officer of health, wore the t-shirt to get his own first dose of the vaccine. The local Member of Parliament Mark Gerretson has also worn it.

Donna Campbell got hers delivered on Saturday, she said she was excited to wear it to get her vaccine later that day.

“Love the colours. Love the design. And I love what it stands for,” she said. “I think it shows a great message that we’re all sharing, that we’re all in this together.”

Kingston resident Chris Dann said the big draw for him was that the money would go to charity. He and his family said they appreciated the message.

“We haven’t beaten it yet,” he said of COVID-19. “The idea of one love over COVID just resonated really well with us.”

Guy and Anne Aubin say they hope to see many people wearing the slogan.

“We’re going to wear them as soon as we open up,” said Anne.

Foster works in marketing, but joked he’s become a full time t-shirt folder as the product has taken off. While he said didn’t expect for it to catch on the way it did, he’s happy it has.

“It was just me reaching out and saying thank you, especially to the nurses and the doctors and the PSWs.”

