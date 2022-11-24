Loverboy performing at 1000 Islands Regatta 2023
Iconic North American band Loverboy has announced they will be performing at 1000 Island's Regatta in 2023. The group will be taking to the stage playing all the hits on Canada Day weekend for the exciting celebration.
The Canadian rock band was formed in 1979 in Calgary. They are known for a number of hit songs and successful albums stretching their long time atop the charts.
Lead singer of Loverboy, Mike Reno spoke on Brockville's Move 104.9 about the upcoming show, saying the band is extremely excited. Reno said he grew up in a town with lakes on either side, in Okanagan Valley British Columbia. Adding that there is nothing better than a "good 'ole fashion Regatta."
Reno continued to say that the 1000 Island Regatta was a must-stop place to perform in the coming year. Adding that the band is exciting to stick around for a few days and join in on the festivities.
Loverboy is going on a major tour in 2023, starting in March. the group will be taking the tour all across Canada and The United States.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
