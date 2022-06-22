Loving Spoonful hosts salad bar at Truedell Public School

Loving Spoonful hosted a grant recognition event for the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area (CFKA) at Truedell Public School.

The celebration was held Wednesday morning at Truedell Public School, the first half of the event dedicated to harvesting and preparing the salad and dressing from the Loving Spoonful GROW Garden at Truedell. The remaining portion of the event was spent eating and enjoying the salad made from their gardens.

There were three classes taking part in the Salad Bar Celebration, one class harvesting, one preparing the vegetables, and one to make the salad dressing.