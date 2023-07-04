Low-cost rabies vaccination clinics on pause in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark

The Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark will be pausing their low-cost rabies vaccination clinics. For many years the Health Unit has teamed up with local veterinarians and municipalities to facilitate low-cost rabies vaccination clinics in communities across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

However, in a news release, the Health Unit says "The past few years have been challenging for our local veterinarians and we have seen a significant decrease in the number of veterinarians with the capacity to participate in a coordinated approach to these low-cost rabies vaccination clinics." There has also been a decline in the number of pet owners accessing low-cost clinics. Therefore, the Health Unit has made the difficult decision to pause the coordination of low-cost rabies vaccination clinics for this fall.

Local veterinary services may still be able to provide their own, independent low-cost clinics. The Health Unit will promote any planned rabies vaccination clinics on their social media accounts and website, so check the website often. "On behalf of the Health Unit, I would like to extend our gratitude to our municipalities and our local veterinary services for assisting and supporting the coordination of these clinics over the years," said Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Linna Li.

Vaccination against rabies is also required by law for owners of cats, dogs and some other domestic animals. Keeping pet's vaccination up to date is an important tool to reduce the risk of rabies transmission in local communities. Each year the Health Unit responds to hundreds of animal bites. Along with the pain and possible emotional and physical scarring caused by a bite is the risk of exposure to rabies.

For more information on rabies, visit the Rabies page. For rabies or animal bites-related questions call 1-800-660-5853 or 613-345-5685. You can also connect with Public Health on Facebook, Twitter @LGLHealthUnit or Instagram @lglhealthunit.z for important public health updates.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray