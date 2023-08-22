Loyalist man charged after spray-painting spree in Amherstview
Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a male after a spray-painting spree in Amherstview.
L&A OPP explain that they received complaints about buildings being spray-painted on August 13th, 14th, and 16th on Bath Road in Amherstview. Then, on August 17th, 2023 officers located and arrested the male responsible for the spray-painting.
As a result of the investigation, the spray painter, 29-year-old Tyler Buckley from Loyalist Township was arrested and charged with four counts of mischief, destroying or damaging property.
OPP says the accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on September 12th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
