LTC homes in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke to receive additional funding

Long term care homes in the Renfrew, Nipissing, and Pembroke area will receive more than $7 million from the Ontario government in an effort to fix long-term care across the province. MPP John Yakabuski said this funding will increase staffing levels as a part of a plan to bring care standards up to four hours of individual care per day by 2024-25.

“This funding will allow long-term care homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” he said.

Homes in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke will see an increase of $7,212,588. These funds will increase care for residents at the following locations:

Bonnechere Manor, in Renfrew, will receive up to $1,569,852

Caressant Care, in Cobden, will receive up to $558,168

Groves Park Lodge, in Renfrew, will receive up to $802,368

Marianhill Nursing Home, in Pembroke, will receive up to $1,212,276

Miramichi Lodge, in Pembroke, will receive up to $1,447,740

North Renfrew Long-Term Care, in Deep River, will receive up to $183,156

The Four Seasons Lodge, in Deep River, will receive up to $122,100

Grove Arnprior & District Nursing Home, in Arnprior, will receive up to $531,996

Valley Manor Nursing Home, in Barry's Bay, will receive up to $784,932

“We know that more qualified staff means more daily care for residents,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Hiring more staff is part of our government’s plan to fix long-term care and to improve the quality of care residents receive and the quality of life they experience.”

Seniors that are currently entering long-term care homes are older and have more complex medical needs than they did just a decade ago. The level of care patients require is increasing rapidly, while the level of care they receive is not. In 9 years, betwen 2009 and 2018, the amount of care each resident received has only increased by 22 minutes. Over the span of four years, Ontario hopes to increase the amount of direct care patients receive by 1 hour and 21 minutes.

The government is investing $4.9 billion over the span of four years to boost direct resident care to an average of four hours daily, by increasing care staff by more than 27,000 people.