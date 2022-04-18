Lumber Kings beat Braves 6-1 to take Game 4

The Pembroke Lumber Kings are one game away from heading to the next round.

The Lumber Kings beat the Brockville Braves 6-1 to take Game 4.

Points came from Joe Jordan, Jesse Kirkby, and Jack Stockfish.

The Lumber Kings now lead the series, 3-1.

Game 5 takes place tomorrow at the Brockville Memorial Centre.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.