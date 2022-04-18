iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Lumber Kings beat Braves 6-1 to take Game 4

cchl--pembroke_lumber_kings_2011-12

The Pembroke Lumber Kings are one game away from heading to the next round. 

The Lumber Kings beat the Brockville Braves 6-1  to take Game 4. 

Points came from Joe Jordan, Jesse Kirkby, and Jack Stockfish. 

The Lumber Kings now lead the series, 3-1. 

Game 5 takes place tomorrow at the Brockville Memorial Centre. 

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. 

12

Check out the latest Songs