Lumber Kings beat Braves 6-1 to take Game 4

Things aren't looking good for the Brockville Braves.

The team fell to the Pembroke Lumber Kings in Game 4 of the first round, taking a 6-1 beating.

Luke Tchor scored the lone goal for the Braves in the loss.

Game 5 is now do or die for the Braves, with the lumber kings up 3-1 in the series.

Game 5 takes place tomorrow at the Brockville Memorial Centre.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.