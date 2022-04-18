iHeartRadio
Lumber Kings beat Braves 6-1 to take Game 4

Things aren't looking good for the Brockville Braves. 

The team fell to the Pembroke Lumber Kings in Game 4 of the first round, taking a 6-1 beating. 

Luke Tchor scored the lone goal for the Braves in the loss. 

Game 5 is now do or die for the Braves, with the lumber kings up 3-1 in the series. 

Game 5 takes place tomorrow at the Brockville Memorial Centre. 

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. 

