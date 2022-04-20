Lumber Kings fall in Game 5 of first round

The series is not yet over.

The Pembroke Lumber Kings were defeated by the Brockville Braves in Game 5, 3-1.

Forward Ryan Bonfield scored with 22 seconds left in the game on the powerplay for the Braves to give the team the lead and the win.

The series heads back to Pembroke, where the Lumber Kings will have another chance to take the first round.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.