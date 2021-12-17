Lumber Kings vs. Canadians game postponed due to pending COVID-19 test
The Central Canada Hockey League has announced it's postponing Friday's game between the Pembroke Lumber Kings and the Carleton Place Canadians.
The CCHL says it is awaiting the results of a pending COVID-19 test, which is expected to be within the next 48 hours.
It was not the lone game to be postponed on Friday as the Nepean Raiders and Smiths Falls Bears game was also postponed.
The league says more updates on a rescheduled date will be made available once its finalized.
