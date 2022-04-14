Lumber Kings win Game 2 of first round; series tied at 1-1

It was the same score as Game 1, but this time, the other team won.

The Pembroke Lumber Kings beat the Brockville Braves, 4-1, to take Game 2 of the first round of the CCHL Playoffs.

Jack Stockfish had a goal and an assist and goalie Reece Proulx had 38 saves in the victory.

The series is now tied 1-1.

Game 3 is set for Good Friday at the Brockville Memorial Centre.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.