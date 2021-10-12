Lumber Kings win two of three games at CCHL Fall Showcase

The Pembroke Lumber Kings won two of their three games at the CCHL Fall Showcase.

On Saturday, the Lumber Kings dominated the Nepean Raiders, 8-0.

Sawyer Prokopetz scored two goals in the victory.

Sunday, the Lumber Kings took the Carleton Place Canadians to a shootout and won 4-3 thanks to Brady Egan's lone goal.

But on Monday, Egan's two goals were not enough to beat the Navan Grads, as they fell 4-3.

Three of the four goals the Grads scored were on the powerplay.

The Lumber Kings head on the road to take on the Hawkesbury Hawks on Friday.