LV winter scavenger hunt returns March Break

The Township of Laurentian Valley says they are excited to announce the launch of its 5th annual LV Scavenger Hunt. The event begins on Monday, March 13th, 2023. Those participating have the chance to win a Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair.

The hunt will take place over the March Break, from March 13th - 17th, 2023. Each day a new item/task to hunt will be announced on LV's Facebook page @lvtownship.ca, Instagram account @lvtownship, and website www.lvtownship.ca. Two additional bonus items to hunt will be available by:

- Listening to myFM's 104.9 LV Spotlight, airing March 13th to 17th from 8:15 and 8:30 a.m.

- Signing up for LV's e-newsletter: www.lvtownship.ca/newsletter, where subscribers will receive an additional clue emailed the week of the scavenger hunt

Organizers explain that once the clue is posted, participants will have until Monday, March 20th, 2023 to send a selfie of them completing the task via LV's social media accounts and/or email. Participants are asked to submit a name, email, and phone number for each submission. Each entry then becomes a ballot into the draw and only one selfie per hunted item/task will be counted per person. Each person has the opportunity to submit five (5) selfies via the clues posted and has the opportunity to submit the two (2) bonus clues provided via myFM 104.9 and the LV e-newsletter.

The winner will be announced on Friday, March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The hunt is open to anyone and all ages. Those involved do not have to be a resident of Laurentian Valley to participate. The first location is to be announced on Monday, March 13th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray