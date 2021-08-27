Madeleine Kelly to be presented key to City of Pembroke

Olympian Madeleine Kelly will be presented with a key to the City of Pembroke.

It is in recognition of Kelly's achievements in athletics.

Kelly competed in this year's Olympic games in Tokyo and in 2019 won the women's 800-metre Canadian national championship.

The ceremony will take place on September 5th at 4 p.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre at the Waterfront.

There is no cost to attend but tickets must be reserved in coordination with ongoing COVID-19 regulations.

Tickets can be found online at the City of Pembroke's website.