Madoc: plenty of charges on may long weekend
Central Hastings Ontario Provincial Police were kept busy during the May long weekend with 144 calls for service in the Madoc area.
During the weekend of May 20-23, 2022, there were several investigations including:
- 1 sudden death
- 1 mischeif
- 1 threats
- 2 domestic disputes
- 2 family disputes
- 3 alarms
- 11 police assist calls
- 11 motor vehicle crashes
- 13 traffic hazards
- 18 traffic complaints
- 39 calls regarding wires down due to storm
Additionally, a 22-year-old man from Madoc was arrested for trespassing.
On May 20 at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man trespassing on a property in Madoc. As a result, Brandon James, 22, was arrested and charged with trespassing at night. He was released on an undertaking with his first court appearance June 16, 2022.
A traffic complaint also led to an impaired driving charge. On May 22 around 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver in the Township of Stirling-Rawdon.
As a result, Timothy Lowes, 36-year-old of Havelock was arrested and charged with Operation while impaired. He is scheduled to appear June 30.
