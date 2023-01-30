Main Street Digital Transformation Grant reopens in Kingston

Kingston Economic Development has announced that the funding portal for the $2,500 Digital Main Street Digital Transformation Grant has reopened until September 30th, 2023, or until all funds are exhausted.

The Digital Transformation Grant aims to provide brick-and-mortar small businesses with funding and expertise needed to digitally enhance their business. The grant has helped many Kingston area businesses establish or expand their digital presence with new or updated websites, stronger social media presence, e-commerce stores, and point-of-sale systems. In addition, businesses get the chance to tap into the knowledge and expertise offered by their Digital Service Squad.

"The Digital Main Street Ontario Grants Program is a vitally important and immensely valuable resource for small businesses," said Kay Matthews, Executive Director of OBIAA. "It is very clear that businesses who took advantage of the DMS program over the past four years are now positioned for a brighter, more optimistic and sustainable future. We look forward to equipping even more small businesses with the knowledge, resources, and training to revitalize their operations with an expanded digital presence."

"We are happy to be able to continue our partnership with OBIAA to support Kingston’s main street businesses," says Rob Tamblyn, Business Development Manager, Small and Medium Enterprises, Kingston Economic Development Corporation. "Digital Transformation Grants have truly helped Kingston businesses take that next step in their digital journey. We are proud to be able to directly support a wide range of local businesses, from tourism and hospitality, retail, and professional services. It’s great for them to know that funding and expertise are just a phone call away."

To book a free one-on-one session with Sara Giraldo Hoyos, Digital Business Advisor, email hoyos@investkingston.ca or call 613-214-9723. Sara Giraldo Hoyos will also be hosting Digital Grant Information Sessions (both in person and virtual), every Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Visit investkingston.ca/events to sign up. To learn more about Digital Main Street services, visit investkingston.ca/digitalmainstreet.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray