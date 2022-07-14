Maitland Garden Trail Members host open gardens

See stunning colours in the special Open Gardens event on July 23rd featuring Maitland Garden of Hope and the Van Berlo Gardens. Maitland Garden of Hope, is located at 1 Jones Court, Maitland, is just minutes away from Van Berlo Gardens at 1357 County Road 2.

"The two large, ornamental gardens in Maitland include many uncommon plant varieties and amazing garden art," says Mary Ann Van Berlo. "Allow at least one hour for your visit to each garden so you can enjoy a relaxing stroll and take in nature’s beauty. The Open Gardens day will showcase these gardens when they are in peak bloom."

Both gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a rain date of July 24th. Admission is free with donations being accepted to each garden’s charity of choice.

As the Year of the Garden continues to bloom across Leeds Grenville, the 8th Annual 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Garden Trail is full of glorious colour and ready for you to enjoy!

Twelve public and private gardens are open for the 2022 season throughout Leeds Grenville in Gananoque, Ivy Lea, Mallorytown, Brockville, Maitland, Prescott, Johnstown, Kemptville, Oxford Station and Chaffey's Lock.

Both guided and self-guided tours are available well into the fall. Hours and contacts vary per garden, so please visit each garden's web listing for full details as some are by appointment only.

Launched in 2015, the famous 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Garden Trail gained national notoriety in 2017 as the only trail given the 'Canada 150 Garden Experience Designation.



The Garden Trail continues to seek new gardens across the Counties. If you have a green thumb and love to share your love of gardening with others, consider being a part of the trail.

Have all your questions answered by current Garden Hosts on the trail, contact us today at econdev@uclg.on.ca

To learn more about the trail, join the trail, or to view a map, please visit our Garden Trail webpage at: gardentrail.1000islandsandrideaucanal.com

