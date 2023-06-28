Major Provincial investment to forestry sector in Pembroke, Ont.

The Government of Ontario is investing $1.5 million to help Roseburg Forest Products upgrade equipment at their Pembroke facility. The group says that this investment will increase productivity by 60 percent, boost the company's moulding revenues by 40 percent and retrain 18 workers for higher-paying, higher-skilled roles, such as robotics control operators.

"Today's investment in Roseburg Forest Products will help strengthen their operations in Pembroke," said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. "There is significant demand for Ontario's high-quality wood products and investments like this, ensure the long-term sustainability of the province's forest sector."

Roseburg Forest Products is investing over $6.2 million in the project, which will see a robotic stacking, packing and labelling station installed on each of its moulding production lines. The Federal government is also providing $1.5 million through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program to the project.

The project will allow continuous production, making Roseburg one of the most efficient moulding facilities (a process used to shape fibreboard) in Canada.

"Roseburg Pembroke is one of the major manufacturers in my riding. This $1.5 million grant for the moulding production line will result in increased productivity and a positive spinoff for the local economy. My congratulations to the team at Roseburg for this successful grant submission. This is positive news for constituents in my riding both today and in the future," said MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, John Yakabuski.

The increased production at Roseburg Forest Products will likely spur greater purchases of mill by-products from 20 Eastern and Central Ontario sawmills, which will have a ripple effect on the local forestry industry. The group says that this improvement will reinforce Ontario's position as the largest producer of medium-density fibreboard in North America.

Funding for this project is being provided by the Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program, a business support program designed to improve productivity and innovation, enhance competitiveness, support new market access and strengthen regional economies.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray