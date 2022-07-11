Majority of 4,200+ transport truck crashes preventable

Ahead of the Operation Safe Driver Campaign, the OPP is citing careless and aggressive driving as the cause of the majority of the 4,274 large vehicle collisions this year.

The collisions account for 22% of OPP-investigated fatal roadway collisions and mark a 40% increase in transport truck-involved crashes over this time last year.

29 of the collisions were fatal, resulting in 40 deaths. The at-fault drivers in the incidents involved both passenger vehicles, and transport truck drivers.

Road users sustained injuries in 503 of the incidents, with 3,311 involving multiple vehicles.

The data is the latest reminder of the significant toll large transport truck crash have in terms of the lives lost, serious injuries, and disruptions in traffic.

In support of Operation Safe Driver, the OPP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, will ramp up enforcement and education around risky driving in and around transport trucks. Among the dangerous behaviours they will target include speeding, improper lane change, and following too closely - the top three causes of transport truck crashes this year.

Operation Safe Driver is a national campaign, founded by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) and runs from July 10 to 16, 2022.

Transport truck-involved collisions account for 13% of overall motor vehicle collisions investigated by the OPP this year.