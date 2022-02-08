iHeartRadio
Male charged with assault after domestic dispute

Brockville Police badge

A woman has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a domestic dispute. 

Brockville Police were called to the dispute at a home on Stewart Blvd. on Sunday at around 6 p.m. 

Police say a male and female couple were in an argument, where police allege the male had threatened the female multiple times and assaulted her. 

A 44-year-old male was charged with assault and three counts of uttering threats. 

