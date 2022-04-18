Male charged, woman wanted, after robbery investigation on Victoria Ave.

A man has been arrested and a woman is wanted after a robbery involving weapons on Victoria Ave.

Brockville Police say they received a complaint of unwanted people at a home on Victoria Ave. on April 12 at around 8:30 p.m.

According to a police investigation, officers arrived and found that a 41-year-old male and 40-year-old female were visiting the home when a disagreement had taken place causing the victim to ask the two to leave.

It was there that the argument is alleged to have escalated, with the male and female alleged to have taken a cellphone.

Police say the male had pulled a knife on the victim during the altercation. The female is alleged to have taken the phone and struck them with it.

Both the female and male fled before police could arrive.

The next day, at around 8 a.m., two off duty officers located and arrested the male in the area of Pearl St. W. and William St.

The male was held in custody for a bail hearing. He faces a robbery and assault with a weapon charge. The female remains wanted by police.