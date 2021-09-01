Man and woman charged in stabbing on King St.

Brockville Police have charged a man and a woman in relation to a stabbing on the King St.

The incident happened back on August 10th, where a 45-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen and taken to Kingston General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two days later, officers arrested a 39-year-old woman in relation to the incident.

She's been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

On August 26th, a 40-year-old man was also charged in relation to the incident.

The man was charged jointly with the woman.

Both are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.