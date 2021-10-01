Man and woman from GTA face drug trafficking charges

A man and a woman from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

Kingston Police's Drug Enforcement Unit executed a drug search warrant at hotel on Benson St. and Division St.

A search of the room by officers found a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, $320 in Canadian Currency and evidence of drug trafficking.

28-year-old Yohance Parsons and 24-year-old April Borgiani from the Toronto area are both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

Parson was remanded into custody while Borgiani was remanded into custody.