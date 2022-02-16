Man arrested after allegedly smashing intercom system at downtown apartment building

Kingston Police say they made an arrest after a man was alleged to have caused a disturbance and resisted arrest at a downtown apartment building.

On Sunday night, police say they were in the in the vicinity of the apartment on an unrelated matter when they observed a male smashing at the intercom system violently.

Officers say they approached the male, when the male became confrontational with police.

According to police, they attempted to arrest the man for causing a disturbance. However, police allege the man began to push away both officers as they approached and actively tried to resist arrest.

The man was eventually taken into custody and a further investigation found that he was breaching "numerous court imposed probation conditions"

The accsued was transported to police headquarters where they attended a bail hearing the next day.

A 39-year-old local man has been charged with causing a disturbance, resisting a peace officer, and seven counts of breach of probation.