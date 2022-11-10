Man arrested after breaking into local animal shelter

Brockville Police are reporting a break and enter at a local animal shelter that led to an arrest. The crime took place on November 8, 2022, around 9:00 a.m., when the Brockville Police Service received a report of a break and enter that had taken place at the Meow Town animal shelter on Stewart Blvd.

Animals were previously brought to the shelter and were being kept at the location for their own well-being. However, the day before on November 7th, 2022, the owners had been advised that the animals were there at the Meow Town shelter. They were also informed that they could attend the following day to retrieve the animals. However, the following investigation revealed that one of the owners attended the shelter after hours and broke into the business.

The owner caused damage while breaking in and then took the animal. A 35-year-old male was identified as the owner and one responsible. He was arrested and charged with breaking entering. He was released with conditions and a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray