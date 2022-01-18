Man arrested after charity funds stolen in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest after charity funds were stolen in the City of Pembroke.

Police say on the evening of December 27th, a person stole a charity donation container from the counter of a business on Nelson St.

On January 13th, police say they identified the individual in connection with the theft and made an arrest.

Officers say they were also able to seize drugs during the arrest.

25-year-old Joshua Hilts of Pembroke faces the following charges:

Theft under $5000

Failure to comply with release order

Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamines

Possession of a schedule I substance - fentanyl

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on March 1st.