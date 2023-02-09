Man arrested attempting to steal E-Bike from Real Canadian Superstore

Brockville Police Service is reporting an attempted theft from a business on Parkdale Avenue. Police say they received the call on at about 1:30 p.m. on February 7th, 2023 regarding a man who was trying to steal an e-bike from the Real Canadian Superstore.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the store's Loss Prevention. They identified a 26-year-old male, from the Scarborough area, who was responsible for the theft. Police report that the male was then placed under arrest for theft under $5,000.00. Further investigation revealed that in his vehicle was an electric scooter that had also been stolen from the SuperStore.

Police say that officers then discovered that there were various other items such as Milwaukee power tools, spools of wire, plumbing accessories and fragrances. The investigating officer determined that some of these items had come from the Peavey Mart, on Waltham Rd. There, it was learned the male attempted to change pricing tags, pay for and fraudulently return items.

The man was also found to be on an undertaking with bail conditions to abstain from attending any Peavey Mart store. All of the identified stolen property was seized and the male was charged with theft under $5,000.00, fraud under $5,000.00 and failure to comply with an undertaking. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray