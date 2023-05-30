Man arrested breaking into home through partially opened window

Brockville Police Services have released information on a break-and-enter that resulted in several charges being laid. Police explain that on May 26th, 2023 around 8:00 a.m. they received a call to attend to a resident in the area of Balmoral Place regarding a person who has broken into the home.

Officers attended the scene and the investigation revealed that the complainant was sleeping the night previous and had woken to a male coming into her residence through a window that was left partially open at about 11:30 p.m.

The caller said they recognized the individual to be a 36-year-old, male. She said the male claimed to be there to visit her daughter, however, it was noted by police that the man breaking in was currently bound by probation conditions to abstain from communication with nor attend her residence.

Later that day, officers located the male and placed him under arrest. He was held in custody for a bail hearing after being charged with break and enter and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray