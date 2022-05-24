Man arrested for choking girlfriend

On May 20, 2022 the Brockville Police Service responded to a call about a 22-year-old male who had choked his girlfriend at her parent's residence after getting into an altercation.

The Brockville Police Service received a complaint of a domestic dispute on King Street West. A 22-year-old male that was residing with his girlfriend at her families apartment had gotten into an altercation.

Police learned the man choked his girlfriend and was kicked out of the apartment shortly after. He then was able to make entry into the apartment by causing damage to the door and items inside the residence as well. Once police were called, he fled on foot.

Officers responded to the call and were able to locate the man in the area of Beecher Street.

He was arrested and held in custody for assault and mischeif. The woman was injured, but her situation is described as non-life threatening.