Man arrested for drug possession in Brockville

Brockville Police Service (BPS) arrested a man for drug possession after he was found with Crystal Meth.

On Nov. 13, 2022, around 5 a.m. BPS responded to a call about a suspicious man, loitering in his vehicle, at the ESSO gas station on 578 Stewart Blvd.

Police arrived on the scene, and after an initial investigation, officers found the 45-Year-Old had Crystal Meth.

He was arrested and charged with one count of drug possession, and failure to comply with probation.

He was released and will appear in court.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink